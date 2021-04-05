Officer-involved shooting investigation underway at S. Chelton and Delta Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department says 4 people were arrested this morning following an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of S. Chelton and Delta Drive.

There's no word on what charges those arrested face at this time. Additionally, two CSPD officers are now on paid administrative leave, per policy, following the shooting.

Authorities say two of the suspects in the incident suffered non-life threatening injuries.

CSPD has multiple units at the scene around a 4-door SUV at the intersection, which has remained closed for the investigation since 3 a.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will manage the investigation into the shooting as under Colorado law they are the agency to investigate any shootings that involve officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

KOAA Colorado Springs Police officers were involved in a shooting this morning that resulted in the arrests of 4 people at S Chelton and Delta Drive.

Follow updates with KOAA News 5 on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter