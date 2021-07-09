5 things you need to know for Friday, July 9

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

_____

This will be a dangerous day to be working hard outside due to extreme heat across southern Colorado.

Record-breaking heat is expected in Pueblo and Denver today with Colorado Springs likely tying the current record. We will see spotty daytime and early evening thunderstorms move off the mountains and put down very strong wind gusts but not a lot of rain.

_____

Gov. Polis ends emergency health declaration in Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced via social media Thursday that he is ending the state's health emergency declaration.

In a statement, he said this means "getting Coloradans back to work sooner and allowing our state to recover faster by ending the health emergency, and focusing on recovery and vaccinations."

_____

D49 board advances Critical Race Theory ban

In a 3-2 vote, the Falcon School District 49 Board of Education, Thursday advanced a resolution that opposes the use of Critical Race Theory and other race-based training, curricula, and methodology in its schools.

The resolution asserts that "Critical Race Theory (CRT), anti-racism, and all related, euphemistic, surrogates" should not be advocated in D49 curricula and staff training.

The resolution relies on a definition of Critical Race Theory provided in the professional publication Education Week as a theory, "that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies."

_____

Prepare for closures on I-25 by County Line Road

Construction on the bridge on County Line Road will continue during the evening commute hours this week.

Traffic will be diverted around the closure using the on and off-ramps at the intersection. Access to County Line Road/Palmer Divide Road will be closed at the County Line Road interchange, CDOT recommends drivers use the CO 105 interchange (exit 161) for local access.

The closure is expected to cause a 30-minute traffic delay.

Closures for and Friday, July 9:

Northbound I-25 closed from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Southbound I-25 closed from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m

_____

Bands in the Backyard returns to Pueblo after 3-year break

Bands in the Backyard kicks off on July 9, marking the rebirth of not only the Pueblo music festival but post-pandemic summer concerts in Southern Colorado.

The 2021 Bands in the Backyard offers local vendors the opportunity to make up for losses they saw during the previous year when most events were canceled.

"We’re very excited about it, and I know people are biting at the bit to get out and have a good time!” said Tommy Giodone, Owner of Tommy G. Productions and host of Bands in the Backyard.

The first time Giodone ever put on the event was in 2013.

_____

