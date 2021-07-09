Bands in the Backyard returns to Pueblo after 3-year break

PUEBLO — Bands in the Backyard kicks off on July 9, marking the rebirth of not only the Pueblo music festival, but post-pandemic summer concerts in Southern Colorado.

"We’re very excited about it, and I know people are biting at the bit to get out and have a good time!” said Tommy Giodone, Owner of Tommy G. Productions and host of Bands in the Backyard.

The first time Giodone ever put on the event was in 2013.

Three years ago, Giodone faced health issues. Now, he says could "hike the Incline backwards" he is so healthy. However, by the time he was feeling up to having another music festival, COVID-19 had taken the country by storm.

“You don’t really know how lucky you are until you have health issues… and then you could have all the money in the world, do all of the fun things in the world, but if you don’t have your health… It’s bad.”

Prep for Bands in the Backyard is in full swing! The music festival is BACK in #Pueblo after several years. We’ll have everything you need to know before it kicks off tomorrow at 4:00 & 5:00 pm on @KOAA tonight! pic.twitter.com/lFjgXFTg7P — Natalie Chuck KOAA (@NatalieChuck) July 8, 2021

The 2021 Bands in the Backyard offers local vendors the opportunity to make up for losses they saw during the previous year, when most events were canceled.

“It was real rough especially with the big events like this, and the Colorado State Fair, and Street Rods and everything… We had to go out and ruffle up some business," said Karen Pagano, owner of Pass Key On the Go. The mobile restaurant is part of the Pass Key Restaurant off of Highway 50 in Pueblo.

"We had the street rods a couple weekends ago, which was a really good show... I know that this one will be another good show to get us back to where we need to be!”

For those wondering about COVID-19 precautions at the event, Giodone says there will not be any. If you are fearful of catching the virus, he recommends you "stay home".

"I don’t want you to come and be worried. I want you to come and have a good time.”

As of July 8, Governor Jared Polis ended Colorado's pandemic state of emergency, removing all COVID-19 related executive orders.

Tickets are still available online for Band in the Backyard until 12:00 am on July 9, after that they will only be available at the box office. The lineup is also available online.

Parking will be marked "Event Parking" across the street.



