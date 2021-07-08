Gov. Polis ends emergency health declaration in Colorado

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced via social media Thursday that he is ending the state's health emergency declaration.

In a statement, he said this means "getting Coloradans back to work sooner and allowing our state to recover faster by ending the health emergency, and focusing on recovery and vaccinations."

He added that COVID is still here in Colorado but our state's hospital capacities are no longer in jeopardy and "the safe, effective, free vaccine is widely available to everyone."

Polis concluded the statement by encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

You can watch the video statement attached to the announcement below: