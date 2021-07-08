Prepare for closures on I-25 by County Line Road

MONUMENT — Construction on the bridge on County Line Road will continue during the evening commute hours this week.

Drivers should expect delays on I-25 as CDOT crews replace the bridge.

Traffic will be diverted around the closure using the on and off-ramps at the intersection. Access to County Line Road/Palmer Divide Road will be closed at the County Line Road interchange, CDOT recommends drivers use the CO 105 interchange (exit 161) for local access.

The closure is expected to cause a 30-minute traffic delay.

Closures for Thursday, July 8, and Friday July 9:



Northbound I-25 closed from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Southbound I-25 closed from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter