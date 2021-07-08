D49 board to vote on Critical Race Theory ban

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Falcon School District 49 Board of Education will discuss and vote on a resolution at their regular meeting Thursday evening which opposes the use of Critical Race Theory and other race-based training, curricula, and methodology in its schools.

The resolution relies on a definition of Critical Race Theory provided in the professional publication Education Week as a theory, "that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies."

The two-page document declares that a properly designed public education should include, "age-appropriate exposure to history, philosophies, and structures which comprise the American experience. Pertinent instruction regarding the history of racism and inequality in America should not purport to deliberately undermine race groups, student/family values, religious beliefs, or founding principles."

The resolution asserts that "Critical Race Theory (CRT), anti-racism, and all related, euphemistic, surrogates" should not be advocated in D49 curricula and staff training.

With respect to district policy, the resolution makes the following changes:

Schools may not use race as a consideration when hiring or administering academic programs or evaluation systems.

Neither schools, nor instructors, shall have students participate in class or complete assignments on the basis of race.

Schools shall not discipline students differently on the basis of race.

Schools shall not engage in racial stereotyping, including ascribing character traits, values, moral and ethical codes, privileges, status, or beliefs on the basis of race.

Schools may not force individuals to admit privilege or to “reflect,” “deconstruct,” or “confront” their racial identities.

The board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Creekside Success Center's Peakview Hall, 3850 Pony Tracks Drive in Colorado Springs.

Meetings are also streamed live on the district's YouTube channel at the following link http://www.d49.org/BOEliveStream

