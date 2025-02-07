5 Things To Know Before You Go February 7, 2025

Warm and Gusty Friday, With High Fire Danger For Parts Of Southern Colorado

Friday will be windy and warm ahead of a pattern change across Colorado bringing colder temperatures and snow to the region over the weekend. Before the cold air arrives elevated fire conditions will be present.

Weather Science: Recapping January and February Snow Outlook

January packed quite the punch with our colder-than-average temperatures. Arctic air moved in later in the month and brought us temperatures well below zero. In true Colorado fashion, we warmed up 61 degrees in less than 24 hours during one of the temperature swings. Now a look back at January and what you should expect for the rest of the month.

Picket Lines Form In Pueblo Friday Morning

Union employees with King Soopers hit the picket lines Friday morning. This comes after contract negotiations with the grocery outlet expired with no agreement met. Employees are striking on Thursday claiming unfair labor practices levied by King Soopers.

One Year Out Until Milan 2026

Thursday marked one year out until the 2026 Winter Olympics set to take place in Milan Cortina. KOAA-TV will be your home for the 2026 Winter Olympics with multiple ways to watch across various platforms. We dived what you can expect locally as well as a look at what is new for the upcoming games and some of the storylines you should follow.

Specialized Training: Heading Under The Ice With CSFD

For first responders, one of the more dangerous rescues they respond to is involving ice-covered water. We were lucky enough to catch up with the department as they worked on this specific training, take a look under the ice with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and learn why training like this is essential for our fire department.

