Not for the claustrophobic⎯CSFD dive team training under ice

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the most dangerous scenarios for first-responders is going into ice covered water for rescues.

It happened with the plane crash into the Potomac River on the edge of Washington D.C. the last week of January.

The tragedy is not lost on a specialized dive rescue team with Colorado Springs fire department.

“We dive year-round, but specifically, this is kind of our time window for the ice diving,” said Firefighter/Paramedic, Cameron Halverson.

This day the team has cut a hole in the ice covering Gold Camp Reservoir.

Halverson said, “We take a lot, a lot of steps to ensure the safety, but this is probably one of the most dangerous topics that we'll train on, and we'll have in our response.”

The divers go down only after the first step of making sure the ice is safe enough to support crews on top.

The diving discipline is now heavily supported by high tech equipment.

Dry suits protect the body, there is a long tether cord that supplies air, monitors a diver’s depth, and allows conversation between the diver and team members supporting them on the surface.

The training is essential so divers can get their mind used to the idea of going under ice and having a only small hole for escape.

The days training also includes a submersible drone.

It basically a mini submarine run by remote control that can go to depths not safe for divers.

It takes video, has sonar, and has the potential to push or pull things in the water.

“It has a extendable boom claw on it that can latch on, and we can attempt to pull somebody up, or an object up,” said Halverson.

The train is for public safety, also firefighter safety.

By doing it under a controlled environment, they can move quicker and more safely when there is an emergency.





