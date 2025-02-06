One year out until the Opening Ceremony 2026, what to expect from the 2026 Olympic Games

One Year Out From Opening Ceremony 2026

As the home of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the training center since 1978, Colorado Springs will host several events to celebrate the games.

Did you know our city is also home to 25 National Governing Bodies of Sport? You can also learn of and experience the history of the Olympics at the US Olympic & Paralympic Museum near downtown Colorado Springs.

The Winter Olympic Games will run from February 6 - 22 2026, with the Paralympic Games shortly following the Olympic Games on March 6 - 15.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at the Milan San Siro Olympic Stadium on February 6, 2026. With the spread-out nature of the 2026 games there will also be a change of opening ceremonies.

As stated by the Olympics, "Milano Cortina 2026 will offer a new scenario compared to any previous edition. While preserving the objective to create memorable moments and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all stakeholders and audiences, our Ceremonies will represent an occasion to set a new vision: we will be the pioneers of a new strategy for widespread Games Ceremonies."

To learn more about all the ceremonies planned click here.

The Venue

The 2026 Winter Games will be taking place at eight venues across Northern Italy. With the main venues in the cities of, Livigno, Cortina, Tesero, and Milan.

The different venues across Northern Italy where events will take place include; the Anterselva Biathlon Arena, Stelvio Ski Centre, Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Livigno Snow Park, Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, Milan San Siro Olympic Stadium, Milan Ice Park, Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium, Tesero Cross-Country Sking Centre, and the Verona Olympic Stadium.

For more on each of the venues and their history click here.

The Games: What's New, Story Lines To Follow

Here's a look at the biggest storylines, and news games in Olympic sports from NBC Sports. Video content and more information about the Milan Olympics can be found on the Homepage | NBC Olympics

This year will set a new record of medal events for the Winter Games with a total of 116 different games. Here is what is new and what you can expect from each of the 6 new events being added to the games.

Ski Mountaineering (Skimo)

This game traces its roots to historical ski mountaineering often found in the Alps. Ski Mountaineering was added by Italy this year through a rule that allows the host nation to add a sport of their choosing. Similar to the breaking added in the Paris Summer Games of 2024.

Picture this: a race up and down a specified mountain course where athletes are allowed to race on skis or foot depending on the terrain. There will be men's and women's medal sprints as well as a mixed-gender relay.

Luge: Women's Doubles

While the luge is a time-honored classic of the Winter Games, a new event will be added, the Women's double. Two-time world championship bronze medalist Americans Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby are expected to participate in the new event.

Ski Jumping: Women’s Large Hill

A second women's event that will be added is the women's large ski hill jump. The event will match the individual men's events but for the first time on a big hill.

Skeleton: Mixed Team

Skeleton an Olympic Sport that involves a person lying face first on a sled through a course will add a new event this year. The mixed-gender team will each take on a run with the best team combined.

Alpine Skiing: Team Combined

In a change of events, what has been an individual combined for the last 10 games is changing to a team-combined event. Each participating nation can qualify up to four teams per event with one skier doing a downhill run and one skier for a slalom run the best combined time wins.

The United States is expected to have a strong showing in this event as the women’s teams have downhill standouts Lindsey Vonn and Lauren Macuga and slalom stars Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan.

Freestyle Skiing: Dual Moguls

A second medal event is coming for mogul skiers, this event will put skiers heat-to-head in a bracket-style elimination format. American Jaelin Kauf, the 2022 Olympic moguls silver medalist, has finished first or second in the last eight World Cup dual moguls events

For a schedule of the 2026 Winter Games Click Here.

_____

