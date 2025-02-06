Colorado Springs and Pueblo King Soopers union workers to start strike Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Members of UFCW Local 7 for Colorado Springs and Pueblo King Soopers are expected to start striking on Friday.

The announcement came from Local 7 President Kim Kordova on Thursday during a news conference, according to Scripps News Denver. Pueblo and Colorado Springs will be joining hundreds of others in Colorado who started striking on Thursday claiming unfair labor practices levied by King Soopers. There are two stores in Pueblo that are part of Local 7, 102 W. 29th St. and 3050 W. Northern. There are 10 locations in Colorado Springs that can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

Colorado Springs Local 7 workers voted to approve a strike, but details on when still aren't clear.

Picketing started Thursday at 5 a.m. for Local 7 stores throughout Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson counties as well as King Soopers stores in the cities of Boulder and Louisville.

King Soopers highlighted the following in their "Last Best and Final Offer."

This strong offer promises to support, protect and invest in the interests of their valued associates.

The offer will provide a $4.50 per hour increase for Top Rate Clerks, Department Heads, and Pharmacy Techs over the life of the 4-year contract. This breaks down to $1.50/hour increase in Year 1 and $1.00/hour increases in Years 2, 3, and 4.

The Company has a proven track record of investing in associates. If this offer is ratified, King Soopers will invest up to 23% in wage increases over the life of the new contract for their most tenured associates. This investment reflects King Soopers’ commitment to foster the growth and advancement of its associates, enabling them to forge a rewarding career within the Company.

“There are multiple Unfair Labor Practice charges we have filed against King Soopers over the last several months. These range from illegal intimidation of workers by the employer to the employer’s failure to provide needed information on staffing to allow for the union to prepare a comprehensive proposal to resolve the staffing crisis in King Soopers’ stores,” said Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7. “Kroger negotiators have illegally insisted on robbing retiree health care benefits to fund wage increases for workers today. Sadly, this Company’s targeting of fixed-income retirees and other vulnerable populations only compounds its history of targeting consumers with predatory pricing.”

News5 spoke one-on-one with the Division President for Kroger Joe Kelley. Kroger is the parent company of King Soopers.

"Unfortunately, they're spending more time with the rhetoric out there in the press, and unfortunately, the record that should be set straight is they've had a Last, Best and Final offer from us since the first week in January," Kelley explained. "The union and the local president, Kim Cordova, have a responsibility to present that offer to the associates, her members, and let them vote on it. Unfortunately, she hasn't done that. Instead, for whatever her reason is in her agenda, she's taking a strike vote on this so-called unfair labor practice."

COLORADO SPRINGS (10 stores)

Store #6

1750 W. Uintah, Colorado Springs

Store #98

6030 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Store #53

6930 N. Academy, Colorado Springs

Store #103

2910 South Academy, Colorado Springs

Store #58

815 Cheyenne Meadows, Colorado Springs

Store #119

9225 North Union Blvd, Colorado Springs

Store #76

3570 Hartsel Drive, Colorado Springs

Store #130

3620 Austin Bluff Parkway, Colorado Springs

Store #133

3250 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs

Store #134

7915 Constitution, Colorado Springs





