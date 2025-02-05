Snowy Start to the Year: Recapping January and What to Expect for February

January packed quite the punch with our colder than average temperatures. Arctic air moved in later in the month and brought us temperatures well below zero. In true Colorado fashion, we warmed up 61 degrees in less than 24 hours. During the month of January, Colorado Springs sees average temperatures in the mid-40s. Our average for the month was in the mid-20s, so we were running about 20 degrees below average. Pueblo saw very similar temperatures.

News 5 A look back at this past month

Looking ahead to February, the Springs averages around 46 degrees for the highs. Pueblo will usually start to see an increase in highs, but this doesn't mean that we will see that. Average snowfall for the entire month is just over 4 and a half inches for both the Springs and Pueblo.

News 5 What we usually see for our conditions in February

The Climate Prediction Center has released their outlook for February and we have a good chance of seeing closer to average temperatures and precipitation. The highest chances for above average temperatures will be closer to the southwestern corner of the state.

News 5 Here is the likelihood of seeing above or below average temperatures for February

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.