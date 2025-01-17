The News5 Lighthouse Awards: Honoring the unsung heroes in our communities

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Who are the amazing people in our community making a difference daily? KOAA5 wants to celebrate the unsung heroes who selflessly serve those in need.

The News5 Lighthouse Awards are a program that recognizes people who make extraordinary efforts to improve their neighborhoods through service.

KOAA5 has the honor of presenting this award to people in Southern Colorado and we need your help to discover these gems in our communities.

The Lighthouse Award takes the place of our previous program, the Jefferson Award. The Jefferson Award was in partnership with Multiplying Good, a company not affiliated with KOAA News5 or the E.W. Scripps Company. After decades of community service, Multiplying Good made the decision to dissolve as a non-profit entity last year (2024).

In the spirit of community and ensuring we tell the stories of people making a big difference in Southern Colorado, News5 has re-branded and will continue to tell these impactful stories under the News5 Lighthouse Awards. Have someone you know who is making a splash in peoples' lives locally? Nominate them below.

