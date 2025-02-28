Colorado Springs woman with 12,800 volunteer hours wins News 5 Lighthouse Award

COLORADO SPRINGS — Christina Chafe has been a famliar face around Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado for the last nine years. She helps run the front office at the warehouse in Colorado Springs and often helps people who show up needing food.

"I had this lady come in to Care and Share, and she was in tears, and I asked her how I could help her, you could tell that she was really nervous, tell me why she doesn't have any food," said Chafe. "I told her that it's okay and that I'm here to help you and to give you as much resources I can. That was the moving part for me because she just cried so much. I told her I was very proud of her to come into the front doors."

For 40 hours every week, Chafe does it all for free.

"It's a community that I love helping out," said Chafe. "I love doing our outreach events, because I talk about Care and Share and the mission that we do."

Care and Share CEO Nate Springer says more than 5,200 volunteers walk through the doors of the warehouse in Colorado Springs every year. He says the non-profit could not get food out to it's 289 partner agencies that distribute food across southern Colorado without volunteers, but he also recognizes that the more than 12,800 volunteer hours Chafe has given is rare.

"12,800 hours is just amazing for anyone," said Springer. "She should be a real example for what one person can do for an organization in our community."

That example of selfless service to her community is why Christina Chafe has been chosen as the winner of the News 5 Lighthouse Award.

News5's Dianne Derby News5's Dianne Derby and Christina Chafe

"This is my second home," said Chafe. "I feel very honored, because I love Care and Share and I love everyone here. This is why I come here every day. It is because of the staff. The staff makes me so happy."

Chafe's husband, Mark, says he was proud to see his wife honored for her tireless work.

News5's Dianne Derby Christina Chafe and family.

"It's just fantastic because I know how much she puts into this and how much she cares about this," he said. "It's really wonderful that there are programs and there are folks out there that give a little bit of that recognition."

