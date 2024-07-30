Making healthcare free for those in need, Jefferson Award winner helping to save lives

COLORADO SPRINGS — Zelna Joseph spends most days giving away medical supplies, medical and dental care, and medical equipment through the faith-based non-profit she runs, Mission Medical Center in Colorado Springs.

"This is an amazing place, everything is free," Joseph said. "People know they can come and get free over-the-counter medications. They can come and get wheelchairs and walkers and shower chairs."

Joseph says she was hired in February of 2023 to help get Mission Medical Center financially back on track.

Dianne Derby: Do you consider yourself a problem solver?

Zelna Joseph: I am a problem solver. I called my sister and I said, 'I don't want that job' and I told her everything that was going on. She said, 'Yeah but you thrive on jobs like this, you like to solve problems.' And I thought, 'Yes, I do, but I'm 69 years old.'"

Five months later Joseph had a stroke.

Dianne Derby: Did you have a stroke from the stress?

Zelna Joseph: I did...When I was in the hospital I thought I need to quit this job and the Lord said, 'No I took care of you, I saved you and I want you to go back.'"

As she fought to keep the non-profit running, she temporarily closed the doors telling the staff she could no longer afford to pay them.

"When we closed everybody through Mission Medical was done for," Joseph said.

Less than two months later they were back up and running but this time, every staff member brought on agreed to work for free, including Joseph herself.

One of those is Ed Schroeder who originally came to the center as a patient.

"Ed got $300 more on his social security and he lost his state health insurance because of it," Joseph said.

"I came here, I came inside. I was really like, 'What do I do, I lost my insurance?' They just treated me wonderful here. It's like God told me to come here and now I'm working here."

Schroeder now does maintenance at the building, the same thing he did for 30 years at a hospital in Chicago.

"I get paid from God now," Schroeder said. "I don't have to worry about money in (my) pocket, because He'll always put it there."

Each staff member is united in a determination to provide the highest level of care at no cost to patients. The center offers comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral health services.

"People come in here and they say, 'Wow, this is really nice.' They're not expecting a very professional clean facility with loving people who are just here to serve them."

People like Flavia Francis who has been a patient here for three years.

Dianne Derby: The care you get here, what's it like?

Flavia Francis: It's great. I'll give it 10 out of 10 out of 10.

It's all not possible without the leadership of Joseph who says she has now brought the non-profit into financial stability.

Sharyn Markus nominated Joseph for the News 5 Jefferson Award to help honor her selfless service and commitment to multiplying good.

"She is the most amazing person I know," Markus said. "She does it just from her heart."

Mission Medical Center currently offers services to patients in both El Paso and Teller counties who qualify for their assistance. That includes patients who have no form of health insurance or only catastrophic insurance coverage. For a single person, the income cut-off is $43,740. That number rises to $90,000 for a family of four. For more information about qualifying call 719-219-3402.

Mission Medical Center is funded through grants and private donations. Nursing students from Pikes Peak State College and the UCCS Johnson Beth-El College of Nursing also help provide care. To learn more about donations click here.

