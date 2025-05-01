Pueblo man who continually helps the homeless receives April's News5 Lighthouse Award

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The News5 Lighthouse Award celebrates our neighbors who go above and beyond to make our communities better. Our unsung heroes.

We are proud to announce that April's award is going to a Pueblo man who dedicates his time to helping the unhoused access transportation, housing, employment, and more.

I spoke with this month's winner about his commitment to helping those less fortunate.

Sam Chambers helps run the Green Chile Bike Bank in Pueblo with his wife Stephanie. It's a nonprofit that helps hand out, repair, and repurpose bicycles, specifically for the homeless community.

"We're well into 1,000 bikes or more that we've just outright gifted. I couldn't even begin to count the number of repairs," said Chambers.

He's been doing it for a long time, once using their own yard, then, growing big enough to move into the space they're in now a little over two years ago.

Green Chile Bike Bank opens their doors every Tuesday evening for anyone to bring in their bikes, and maybe grab some food and coffee. They also do more to help many find housing, employment, and other services.

"I would like to think that everybody that comes in here, at least has food stamps and can eat, and if not, if they bring that to our attention, we'll make sure that we get that started for them," says Chambers.

Sam's work helping people like Gary Lovett. They met at the Pueblo Rescue Mission almost 10 years ago.

Lovett ended up coming down to the Green Chile Bike Bank to learn from Chambers and begin volunteering, coming back every Tuesday.

Lovett says it was Chambers who helped him get out of homelessness.

Brett Forrest: "So if Sam had not come into your life. Where do you think you'd be right now?"

Lovett: "I think I'd probably still be at the mission."

For these reasons, Chambers is our winner of the News5 Lighthouse Award.

"He really does have a way to help get out of them the things that he can so that he can help them to get to a different place, or at least have a little bit of normalcy and comfort for the few minutes they spend time with him," said his wife, Stephanie Chambers.

But he's not done.

Chambers is urging the community to help them continue their work.

Recent sweeps of Pueblo's homeless encampments have made life harder for the people Sam and Stephanie help, they said. With their clients having to ride further, this increases their need for repairs.

Donations of bicycles or money go a long way. To learn more about how you can get involved, click here.

