Ways to stay cool in southern Colorado has heat ramps up this week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Some people took a dip in the Arkansas River during a hot day in Pueblo on Tuesday. News5 went to the new Waterworks Park, which is located near City Park.

People headed into the river as temperatures started to heat up.

News5 spoke with Nicole Humphrey, a Pueblo West Resident, who says this is the best way to stay cool.

"We are gearing up for school, and it's our last full week off of school and with the hot weather, we wanted to make sure we got out here and enjoyed the water park here in Pueblo," said Humphrey. "It's a great time..."

Meteorologist Lauren Brand is forecasting triple digit heat in Pueblo through Friday, so, News5 started looking at how often temperatures get this warm in the Steel City.

According to the National Weather Service, last July, Pueblo had a stretch of five days with triple digits. Between July 11 and 15, temperatures ranged between 100 and 106 degrees.

2003 and 2012 are tied for the greatest number of days with triple digits in Pueblo with 28 days in both years.

News5 also went to Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. A puppy was staying cool by playing fetch in the water, and News5 also saw some folks enjoying paddle boards and canoes.

If you are looking for ways to stay cool in Colorado Springs and Pueblo this week, click here.

