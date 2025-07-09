Looking to stay cool? Fountains and spray grounds open in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Looking to beat the heat and stay cool? There are several options in Colorado Springs for swimming and splashing.

Colorado Springs

Below is a list of spray grounds in Colorado Springs, where they're located and their operating hours:



Deerfield Hills Spray Ground

Deerfield Hills Community Center Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watering Hole at Venezia Park

John Venezia Community Park Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Splash Pad at Panorama Park

Panorama Park Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The Julie Penrose Fountain in America the Beautiful Park will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Uncle Wilber Fountain in Acacia Park will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

For hours and costs of the Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch pools in Colorado Springs, visit the Pikes Peak YMCA's website.

Due to the structural integrity of facilities, the Portal Pool and the Memorial Park Family Center are closed until further notice.

For more information on the spray grounds and fountains, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

Pueblo

In Pueblo, there are four public pools, they are listed below:



Ray Aguilera Park - 715 McCulley Avenue

City Park Pool - 221 South Parkside Lane

Mineral Palace Park Pool - 1602 North Santa Fe Avenue

Mitchell Park Pool - 1040 N. La Crosse Avenue

For more information on the pools, visit the City of Pueblo's website.

___

