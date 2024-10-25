Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend October 25 - 27

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of the fun-filled events happening across Colorado. From the Emma Crawford Coffin Races to some Halloween fun, there's plenty to enjoy.

Emma Crawford Coffin Races

The 30th race is back in Manitou Springs on Saturday! The event will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The races are named after the late Emma Crawford, who is buried on the Red Mountain nearby. Crawford's coffin was washed away years after her burial, and she supposedly still haunts the mountain to this day. The races will begin around 1 p.m. and conclude around 2:30 p.m. More information here.

16th annual Creepy Crawl 5k and Kids' Monster Dash Fun Run

Bring your family and friends to Palmer Lake for some family fun! The 5k is on Saturday and begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Palmer Lake Regional Recreation Area. Proceeds will be donated to families in need of financial assistance in the Colorado Springs community. Registration is encouraged and starts at $35. More information here.

Fright Night on the Pueblo Riverwalk

The Riverwalk is hosting its sixth annual trick-or-treat event on Saturday! The evening is full of family-friendly fun from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a costume contest, boat rides and a mini pumpkin patch. The event is free to the public. More information here.

El Centro del Quinto Sol's Trunk or Treat

The Pueblo non-profit is hosting the event on Saturday, October 26 at El Centro del Quinto Sol. There will be plenty of outdoor fun, including Halloween games and activities The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free for all ages! More information here.

