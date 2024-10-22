Everything you need to know about the 30th annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Emma Crawford Coffin Races will take place on Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Manitou Springs.

The races are named after the late Emma Crawford, who is buried on the Red Mountain nearby. Crawford's coffin was washed away years after her burial, and she supposedly still haunts the mountain to this day.

After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the event returned in 2022.

Race Day Events

Starting at 10 a.m., the fan zone and VIP seating will open, followed by the parade of hearses and coffins at noon. The races will begin around 1 p.m. and conclude around 2:30 p.m.

An awards ceremony will take place in Soda Springs Park starting at 3 p.m.

Closures

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Manitou Avenue will be closed from Old Mans Trail to the Ruxton Roundabout. All sides streets in the area will be closed one block from Manitou Avenue.

Starting at noon, eastbound traffic will be allowed at the following streets:



Pawnee Avenue

Deer Path Avenue

S Path

See below for a full map of detours and closures:

The Manitou Incline will also be closed on Saturday. It will reopen on Sunday at 6 a.m.

🚨CLOSURE ALERT🚨The Manitou Incline will be closed all day on Saturday, October 26th for the Emma Crawford Coffin Races. The incline will re-open for normal operating hours at 6am on Sunday, October 27th . Thank you for your cooperation during this time. #COSParks pic.twitter.com/6FWVe42zvw — CO Springs Parks (@COSpringsParks) October 22, 2024

How to get to the Coffin Races

Parking will be available at the El Paso County Motor Vehicle Department on Garden of the Gods Road, with shuttles running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $5 round trip.

The shuttles will drop off and pick up from Manitou Hiawatha Gardens at 10 Old Mans Trail, which is located one block away from downtown Manitou Springs.

Shuttles will run continuous routes and should arrive every 15 to 20 minutes.

You can also bike to the races using PikeRide, which is a free bicycle valet in Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be a designated drop-off/pickup spot at the Chase ATM on Manitou Avenue if you catch a ride with Uber, Lyft, or Z-Trip.

For more information about the Emma Crawford Coffin Races, visit the City of Manitou Springs website.

