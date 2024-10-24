Family-fun event at Palmer Lake kicks off Halloween celebrations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Looking for something to do this weekend? The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region will be hosting their 16th annual Creepy Crawl 5k and Kids' Monster Dash Fun Run, this Saturday!

All proceeds will be donated to families in need of financial assistance in the Colorado Springs community.

YMCA of Pikes Peak Region

This event is open to the anyone in the community, and does not require an existing YMCA membership.

Bring your friends, family, kids, and pets to Palmer Lake for some outdoor fun! Everyone is encouraged to wear their best Halloween costumes or "runner" costumes if you're looking to complete the 5k run.

YMCA of Pikes Peak Region

The kids' fun run will be one lap around Palmer Lake (0.8 miles), and will begin at 10 a.m. The 5k begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Palmer Lake Regional Recreation Area, and will run along the Santa Fe Trail.

Registration for this event is encouraged, and pre-registration for the Creepy Crawl 5k is $35-$45, depending on the runner's age.

