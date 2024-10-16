Trunk or Treats and other Halloween events happening in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As Halloween approaches, there are plenty of 'Trunk or Treats' and other events to enjoy in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs

Cheyenne Mountain State Park's 'Trunk or Treat' and 'Haunted Hike'

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) invites you to the park's Limekiln Parking Area on Saturday, October 19. There will be photo stations, a haunted trail, and attendees will also have the chance to decorate tree cookies at a craft station. There will also be hot chocolate for the first 100 people. The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to those with a CPW vehicle park pass. More information here.

Southeast Fall Festival

The event, which is being hosted by Deerfield Hills Community Center & Sprayground and Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, is hosting the fest on Saturday, October 26 at Panorama Park. There will be live music, a pumpkin patch, games, a farmer's market, a chili cookoff and more from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. More information here.

Paranormal Peak Trunk or Treat

The event is happening at Glen Cove, which is located 13 miles up the Pikes Peak Highway on Saturday, October 26. There is a $10 highway toll fee, but there is no extra cost for the event. Enjoy crafts, spooky stories and much more! You will also have the opportunity to learn about high altitude bat species and their habitats. More information here.

First Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat

First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs is hosting there event on Saturday, October 26. It will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Weber Street Center. There will be games, food and of course, candy! The event is free, but you are welcome to donate candy during business hours from now until October 25. More information here.

Texas Roadhouse Trunk or Treat

The Texas Roadhouse on South 8th Street will be hosting the event on Monday, October 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Local businesses will be handing out toys, goodies and more! There will also be a bouncy house for the kiddos to enjoy. More information here.

Fountain

Trunk or Treat 2024

The City of Fountain's event will be hosted at City Hall on Friday, October 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information here.

Pueblo

El Centro del Quinto Sol's Trunk or Treat

The Pueblo non-profit is hosting the event on Saturday, October 26 at El Centro del Quinto Sol's location on East 6th Street. There will be plenty of outdoor fun, including Halloween games and activities for all ages. The event is happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free for everyone to attend. More information here.

New 2 Me Sales Trunk or Treat

The event is happening on Saturday, October 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bring the family out for some fun at the New 2 Me Sales location on East 4th Street. More information here.

Trunk & Treat Motorcycle style

The first annual event is free and open to everyone! It's happening at 2740 Palmer Avenue on Sunday, October 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until candy runs out. The event is free, so bring your Halloween costumes and motorcycles! There will be a food truck selling hot chocolate and other treats. More information here.

Pueblo West

Trunk-or-Treat at the Pueblo West Plaza

The event is happening on Saturday, October 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on East Spaulding Avenue. The day will be filled with tricks, treats and plenty of Halloween surprises so make sure you bring your little ones to enjoy the event! More information here.

Woodland Park

Hallow-Palooza

Hallow-Palooza is a fun series of events to enjoy. The Trick or Treat in Memorial Park is happening on Friday, October 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a Costume Cornhole Tournament at 6 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. There will be a Pumpkin Dive on Saturday, October 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Woodland Aquatic Center. More information here.

Have a 'Trunk or Treat' event we missed? Send us an email at digitalproducer@koaa.com.

