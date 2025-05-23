Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 23 - May 25, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado.

From Territory Days to the Division II Track and Field National Championships, there's plenty to enjoy this Memorial Day weekend!

Territory Days

Celebrating 50 years, Territory Days is an annual tradition in Old Colorado City featuring street food, live music, local vendors, and, of course, Colorado Culture. For three days beginning on Saturday, you can expect four blocks of Colorado Avenue to be shut down between 23rd Street and 27th Street and filled with vendors, three stages with live music. More information here.

NCAA Division II Track and Field National Championships

Some of the nation's best track and field athletes are taking over Pueblo this weekend! The NCAA Division II Track and Field National Championships are happening at CSU Pueblo starting Thursday through Saturday. More than 600 athletes from across the U.S. will be competing. More information here.

Fountains, Pools, and Spray Grounds Opening

The Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department is opening several options for swimming and splashing starting Memorial Day weekend! The Julie Penrose Fountain in America the Beautiful Park and the Uncle Wilber Fountain in Acacia Park are both opening on Saturday. Julie Penrose will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Uncle Wilber will be open from noon to 6 p.m. More information here.

Bluebards Theatre Troupe Presents Legally Blonde the Musical

The Bluebards Theatre Troupe presents Legally Blonde the Musical this Memorial Day weekend. Legally Blonde is being put on by the Bluebards Performing Arts Program, which is made up of cadets at the academy. Sunday and Monday's shows will be held at Arnold Hall Theater. More information here.

The Pilgrimage of Pints

Dating back to 2016, the Pilgrimage is a self-guided brewery, meadery, and distillery tour that includes nearly 30 local businesses in the Pikes Peak region. This year's event runs from May 2 until June 13. It leads up to the annual Feast of Saint Arnold, which is a family-friendly beer festival that donates proceeds to Westside Cares, a local non-profit. Registration is free. More information here.

___





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.