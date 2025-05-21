NCAA Division II Track and Field National Championships happening in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Some of the nation's best track and field athletes will be taking over Pueblo this weekend. The NCAA Division II Track and Field National Championships are happening at CSU Pueblo starting Friday through Sunday.

More than 600 athletes from across the U.S. will be competing.

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce says thousands of people are expected to attended, bringing more than $2 million to Pueblo's economy.

"Not only does Pueblo benefit from the economic impact of the spending, but also from the brand recognition, you know, name recognition," said Donielle Kitzman with the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce. "Pueblo is a destination that can accommodate lots of different sports."

For a list of events happening at the National Championships, visit the NCAA's website.

