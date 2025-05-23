Everything you need to know about Territory Days, this Memorial Day Weekend

OLD COLORADO CITY, CO — Celebrating 50 years, Territory Days is an annual tradition in Old Colorado City featuring street food, live music, local vendors, and, of course, Colorado Culture.

For three days beginning on Saturday, you can expect four blocks of Colorado Avenue to be shut down between 23rd Street and 27th Street and filled with vendors, three stages with live music.

Watch The Economic Impact of Territory Days

Unlike years past, there will be no shuttle available from Coronado High School. Instead, take a look at the parking options below, and prepare for large crowds and crowded city streets.

PARK AND RIDE

You can park your car and ride from the Colorado Springs CAB garage on 130 S Nevada downtown next to the Pioneer's Museum. It costs one dollar per hour to park there, but there are free shuttles to the event. Those run from 10:30 a.m. through 6:45 p.m. on the weekend, then from 10:30 a.m. through 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

COMPLIMENTARY HANDICAPPED PARKING LOCATIONS



Lot on Pikes Peak Ave, just east of 24th St (available after noon Saturday).

Pikes Peak National Bank Drive Thru at 24th St. north of Cucharras.

Along 24th St. and 26th St., north of Cucharras St.

VIP PARKING

If you are looking to shell out some cash and skip the wait, there is availability for VIP Parking at the Colorado Springs Shrine Club along South 33rd Street. The cost will run you $30.

In years past, we have talked with business owners in the area who say it's a good idea to take the shuttle, because parking can be tough. Terry Sharpton with Santa Fe Trading Co. mentioned he's very excited about the Territory Days. "Territory days is a multi-purpose event of and I think in that case it’s good for the revenue and it’s good to get people out and see what everybody’s got."

For more information, click here.

___





The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation. The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.