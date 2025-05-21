Fountains, pools and spray grounds opening this weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department is opening several options for swimming and splashing starting Memorial Day weekend!

Below is a list of spray grounds, where they're located, when they will be open and their operating hours:



Deerfield Hills Spray Ground

Deerfield Hills Community Center Opening June 1 Operating hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every other day

Watering Hole at Venezia Park

John Venezia Community Park Opening May 24 Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Splash Pad at Panorama Park

Panorama Park Opening May 24 Operating hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The Julie Penrose Fountain in America the Beautiful Park and the Uncle Wilber Fountain in Acacia Park are both opening on Saturday, May 24. Julie Penrose will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Uncle Wilber will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

The Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch pools in Colorado Springs will open daily starting on May 24, weather permitting. For hours and costs, visit the Pikes Peak YMCA's website.

Due to structural integrity of facilities, Portal Pool and the Memorial Park Family Center are closed until further notice.

If the high temperature on any day is below 65 degrees, pools and fountains may close for the day. Access to these areas may close for inclement weather, including lightning.

For more information on the spray grounds and fountains, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

___





Five law enforcement officers injured in an attempt to resolve a family disturbance on Saturday What began as reports of a family disturbance in Monument, became a much scarier situation as five law enforcement officers were transported to the hospital after an explosion on Saturday night. Five law enforcement officers injured in an attempt to resolve a family disturbance on Saturday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.