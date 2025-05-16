Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 16 - May 18, 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Garden of the Gods Art Festival to a Switchbacks game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Garden of the Gods Art Festival

The Garden of the Gods Art Festival is happening Saturday at the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site! It's happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event highlights more than 150 artists and craftsmen presenting pottery, jewelry, paintings and more! Tickets start at $11.37. More information here.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC return to Weidner Field battle the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC! The Switchbacks will be honoring veterans as its Armed Forces Night and there's also a special Honor Flight fundraiser. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $10. More information here. Can't make it to the game? You can view instructions for how to watch the match here.

HAS Annual Gigantic Plant Sales

The nonprofit Horticultural Art Society (HAS) is hosting its 2025 Gigantic Spring Plant Sales! On Friday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can purchase your favorite vegetables, roses and more! HAS manages three gardens at Monument Valley Park, where the sale will be held. More information here.

The Pilgrimage of Pints

Dating back to 2016, the Pilgrimage is a self-guided brewery, meadery, and distillery tour that includes nearly 30 local businesses in the Pikes Peak region. This year's event runs from May 2 until June 13. It leads up to the annual Feast of Saint Arnold, which is a family-friendly beer festival that donates proceeds to Westside Cares, a local non-profit. Registration if free. More information here.

Run to the Shrine

The Run to the Shrine is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! Tickets for Saturday are sold out, but registration is still available for Sunday. The four mile run/walk allows guests to travel the road to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun. The event is from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. More information here.

