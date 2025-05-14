Watch Now
Switchbacks Honor Veterans with Armed Forces Night and Honor Flight Fundraiser

By purchasing these special tickets, fans contribute to sending a local veteran on a journey to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to their service
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
This Saturday, May 17, 2025, Weidner Field in Colorado Springs will host a special evening that blends community spirit, patriotism, and soccer. The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will face off against Rhode Island FC at 7:00 PM, gates open at 6:00 PM for Armed Forces Night. This event is more than just a soccer match—it's a tribute to our veterans and an opportunity to support a noble cause.

Armed Forces Night 

The evening will honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. military. Fans can expect a patriotic atmosphere, complete with military displays and tributes. KOAA News5, a proud partner of the Switchbacks, will be on hand to commemorate the occasion, be sure to say hello when you see us out there.

✈️ Honor Flight Fundraiser

The Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is offering discounted tickets to this Switchbacks game to raise funds for our local heroes. This organization is dedicated to transporting veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to their service. By purchasing these special tickets, fans not only gain access to an unforgettable match but also contribute to sending a veteran on this meaningful journey.

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD