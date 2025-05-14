Switchbacks Honor Veterans with Armed Forces Night and Honor Flight Fundraiser

This Saturday, May 17, 2025, Weidner Field in Colorado Springs will host a special evening that blends community spirit, patriotism, and soccer. The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will face off against Rhode Island FC at 7:00 PM, gates open at 6:00 PM for Armed Forces Night. This event is more than just a soccer match—it's a tribute to our veterans and an opportunity to support a noble cause.

Armed Forces Night

The evening will honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. military. Fans can expect a patriotic atmosphere, complete with military displays and tributes. KOAA News5, a proud partner of the Switchbacks, will be on hand to commemorate the occasion, be sure to say hello when you see us out there.

✈️ Honor Flight Fundraiser

The Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is offering discounted tickets to this Switchbacks game to raise funds for our local heroes. This organization is dedicated to transporting veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to their service. By purchasing these special tickets, fans not only gain access to an unforgettable match but also contribute to sending a veteran on this meaningful journey.

