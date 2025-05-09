Horticultural Art Society hosting annual Gigantic Plant Sale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs has announced its annual Gigantic Plant Sale, opening on Friday, May 10.

The sale will be open on May 10-11 and May 16-17.

On Fridays, the sale will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Anyone interested can visit the backyard of the caretaker’s cottage in Monument Valley Park (224 Mesa Road).

Plants will be suitable for southern Colorado's climate, including;



native perennials

PlantSelect varieties

roses

shrubs

grasses

vines

vegetables

cacti

succulents

There will be different plants available on each weekend to showcase a variety of plants for gardeners who are looking to expand their horizons.

Volunteers at the event will also be available to answer any questions about the plants for sale.

The "Dug N' Donated" section of the sale will include gardening books and gently used gardening items.

For more information on the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, visit their website.

