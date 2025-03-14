Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend March 14 - March 16, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the St. Patrick's Day Parade to the Switchbacks home opener, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

News 5 is a proud sponsor of the Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade! The 41st annual parade will take place at noon on Saturday, March 15 in Downtown Colorado Springs. The parade route will follow Tejon Street from East St. Vrain Street to Vermijo Avenue. There will also be a St. Patrick's Day 5K race beginning at 10 a.m. More information here.

Mt. Carmel St. Patrick's Day Breakfast

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting a breakfast before Saturday's parade. It will be at Cowboys Nightclub at 10 a.m. The breakfast will be held to honor the parade's grand marshal, Kevin Shaughnessy, Phil Long Dealership's President & CEO. Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar will be signing autographs at the breakfast. More information here.

Switchbacks FC Home Opener

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have their first official home game since winning the United Soccer League championship in the 2024 season. Before kickoff on Saturday, a championship banner will be raised at Weidner Field to commemorate last year’s accomplishments. Saturday’s match against Detroit City FC will kickoff at 4 p.m. with the doors opening at 3 p.m. More information here. Can't make it to the game? For more information on how to stream the Switchbacks all season long, click here.

Denver Restaurant Week

Denver Restaurant Week continues this weekend! The event runs through March 16, and celebrates the Mile High City's local restaurants and food. Around 300 restaurants are participating, and they will have specially priced menus with different price points ranging from $25 to $55 a meal. More information here.

