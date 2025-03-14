Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center hosting breakfast before St. Patrick's Day Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center will be honoring the St. Patrick's Day parade grand marshal before the event on Saturday.

The breakfast starts at 10 a.m. at Cowboys Nightclub, which is located in Downtown Colorado Springs.

This year's grand marshal is Kevin Shaughnessy, Phil Long Dealership's President & CEO. Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar will be signing autographs at the breakfast.

WATCH: Former Broncos player talks about election to Hall of Fame

Tickets for the breakfast are $40 and include a complimentary drink ticket. Proceeds from the event go to Mt. Carmel to support Colorado's military members, veterans and their families.

“We look forward to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Phil Long’s own Kevin Shaughnessy,” said Bob McLaughlin, Executive Director of Mt. Carmel. “We’re grateful for the continued support from our community.”

To register for the event, visit Mt. Carmel's website.

The parade follows the breakfast at noon.

