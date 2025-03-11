Everything You Need To Know About the Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — St. Patrick's Day is fast approaching, and Colorado Springs is looking to celebrate in style. News 5 is a proud sponsor of the Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade, and we hope to see you there!

A massive parade will be held on Saturday in honor of the holiday and marks the 41st, St. Patrick's Day Parade in Colorado Springs.

The parade route will follow Tejon Street from East St. Vrain Street to Vermijo Avenue. Beginning right at noon on Saturday. Arrive early as parking disappears quickly.

If you feel like you are not actively celebrating enough, you can take part in some of the most Colorado ways to celebrate possible, running and biking.

There will be several fun-filled events that will take place on the same day before the parade.

Those who love to run can participate in a St. Patrick's Day 5K race.

This race will begin at 10 a.m. and will also be following Tejon Street.

Registration for this event will cost $40 to register until Mar. 15 or $45 on the day of the race.

As it is with any race, there will be several prizes up for grabs including the Corporate Cup, and the Four Leaf Clover Four-Pack. More information on each of these divisions can be found here.

Don't let the little ones miss out on the fun, children can participate in the Leprechaun Fun Run.

The fun run begins at 11 a.m. and will cover the distances of half a mile for the wee children and one mile for the older children.

The race will begin at the corner of Tejon and Bijou and participants must be there by 10:45 a.m.

All of the children in the race will receive a shirt and bib which must be picked up from the St. Paddy's Sports Expo on Friday between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to register, all children will cost $12 to register.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is the largest in the city and has plenty of entertainment for all people.

If you want to see all the incredible events during the day you can check out Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade website.

