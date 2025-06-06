Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 6 - June 8, 2025

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Pikes Peak APEX to Get Outdoors Day, there's plenty to enjoy!

Pikes Peak APEX

A three-day test of athleticism and cycling skill happens this weekend in Colorado Springs with the Pikes Peak APEX! It is three days of off-road bicycle racing at three locations. The race is for pros, up and comers and every day riders who want to test their ability. You can still register if you would like to participate in this year's event. More information here.

Get Outdoors Day

'Get Outdoors Day' returns to Colorado Springs this Saturday! Events will be happening at Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can participate in kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, fishing and more! The event also offers educational experiences on trail maintenance and conservation. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

The Pilgrimage of Pints

Dating back to 2016, the Pilgrimage is a self-guided brewery, meadery, and distillery tour that includes nearly 30 local businesses in the Pikes Peak region. This year's event runs from May 2 until June 13. It leads up to the annual Feast of Saint Arnold, which is a family-friendly beer festival that donates proceeds to Westside Cares, a local non-profit. Registration is free. More information here.

