'Get Outdoors Day' happening Saturday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — 'Get Outdoors Day' returns to Colorado Springs this Saturday! Events will be happening at Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join the community in celebrating the great outdoors and discover new ways to enjoy the natural beauty of Colorado.

The free, family-friendly event aims to connect the community with outdoor recreation opportunities in the Pikes Peak region. Attendees can participate in the following activities:



kayaking

stand-up paddleboarding

fishing

archery

rock climbing

The event also offers educational experiences on trail maintenance and conservation.

"This event is an easy way for people of all ages to get a taste of the outdoors and get to know the organizations that support outdoor recreation for our community year-round,” said Executive Director of the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) Becky Leinweber. “If you've always wanted to try something new but didn't know how to get started, this day is for you!”

Get Outdoors Day coincides with "Free Fishing Weekend," where people of any age can fish without a license. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will hand out free fishing poles to the first 800 youth who are 17 and younger.

The lake will also be stocked before the event to help increase success for new anglers.

"Get Outdoors Day is about breaking down barriers to outdoor recreation," said Travis Sauder, Assistant Area Wildlife Manager and CPW’s lead organizer of the event. "We want to inspire families to explore new hobbies, learn valuable outdoor skills, and foster a deeper connection with nature."

For more information about Get Outdoors Day, visit PPORA's website.

