Off-road bicycle racing returns with Pikes Peak APEX

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A three-day test of athleticism and cycling skill happens this week in Southern Colorado with the Pikes Peak APEX.

It is three days of off-road bicycle racing at three locations, and this year on day three, there are two courses in Colorado Springs starting at North Cheyenne Canon Park.

“New for 2025, we have a gravel race, a gravel cycling option,” said Pikes Peak APEX, Executive Director Micah Rice.

The race is for pros, up and comers, also every day riders who want to test their ability.

“It's not always just the engine that wins the race, like, as you see, some of the top riders in there, they have to have the fitness, but sometimes they have the efficiency of their skill capacity to handle the terrain,” said Course Director, Daniel Matheny.

Courses for the Pikes Peak APEX are designed with some segments for speed and others that test balance and agility.

“Where you can open it up and kind of twist the throttle a little bit and show your strength, then you have to hit the next technical sections and kind of compose yourself once again to make sure that you get to the finish,” said Matheny.

Rice said, “The pros are going to be racing. They'll be at the front of the field, but we have a lot of people that just do it, just to kind of do it as a challenge and kind of finish it.”

Designers consider both pros and amateurs when laying out courses. Factor in the speed of pros, routes can be challenging for one group while at the same time, rideable for less aggressive cyclists.

“A lot of our trails have natural technicality in them, and so we don't shy away from that. It is a mountain bike race. It is meant to be epic,” said Matheny.

Races are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It is free for spectators. Click here for APEX details.

There is still time to sign up if you want to do the ride. If you do not want to ride, they can still use volunteers.

