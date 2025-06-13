Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 13 - June 15, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From Pikes Peak Pride to a Switchbacks game, there's plenty to enjoy this Father's Day weekend!

Pikes Peak Pride

This weekend, thousands are expected to put on some colorful gear and head to Downtown Colorado Springs for Pikes Peak Pride! More than 140 vendors will be at Alamo Park around the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Pikes Peak Pride Parade will take place Sunday at 11 a.m. More information here.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Oakland Roots SC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC return to Weidner Field to battle Oakland Roots SC! The Switchbacks Father's Day weekend game kicks off is at 7 p.m. on Saturday with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $24. More information here. Can't make it to the game? You can view instructions for how to watch the match here.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

The Colorado Renaissance Festival is back this weekend! The event is held every Saturday and Sunday from this weekend until August 3 off I-25 in Larkspur on Perry Park Avenue. The 16th Century festival, which started in 1976, is full of jousters, jugglers, turkey legs and much more! More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

The Pilgrimage of Pints

Dating back to 2016, the Pilgrimage is a self-guided brewery, meadery, and distillery tour that includes nearly 30 local businesses in the Pikes Peak region. This year's event runs from May 2 until June 13. It leads up to the annual Feast of Saint Arnold, which is a family-friendly beer festival that donates proceeds to Westside Cares, a local non-profit. Registration is free. More information here.

