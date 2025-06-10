Everything you need to know about Pikes Peak Pride this weekend, June 14 -15

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This weekend, thousands are expected to put on some colorful gear and head to downtown Colorado Springs for Pikes Peak Pride.

Joining in thousands of other events across the country, Pikes Peak Pride will take place Saturday and Sunday, with events leading up to and after the main party. Here is a list of everything you need to know.

Event Details

Saturday, June 14, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Join more than 140 vendors at Alamo Park around the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum for handmade art, tasty treats, and local services that are available to the community. There will be live music all day long, a Rainbow Youth Square with children's activities, and a day of education and learning from various groups at the event.

Sunday, June 15, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The fun continues Sunday, with all of the previously listed activities, but the big draw, the Pikes Peak Pride Parade, will take place Sunday morning. Starting at 11:00 a.m., the Pikes Peak Pride Parade will look a little different this year.

Pikes Peak Pride

Traditionally, the parade would start at Acacia Park; however, this year organizers say the parade will begin at the north side of America the Beautiful Park (Colorado Ave and Cimino Street). The parade will head east along Vermijo Street and then south onto Tejon Street until arriving at Alamo Park.

Parking

Parking will be limited, and expect roads in the downtown area to be closed for a chunk of the weekend, specifically Sunday, for the Pride event. Expect it to be a busy day in Colorado Springs as the event has garnered 40,000 people before. For more parking options, take a look at the image provided by the organizers below.

Pikes Peak Pride

Background

Pikes Peak Pride has traditionally held its events and parade in July in Colorado Springs. But that all changed in 2024 after organizers announced the event would be held in June to better align with Pride month and events across the country.

Watch Pikes Peak Pride Announces Move To June

Pikes Peak Pride has been managing the event for three years, but Colorado Springs has had a pride tradition for the past 34 years.

For more Pride events leading into and after the event, click here. To learn more about Pikes Peak Pride, click here.

___

The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail Over the next two weeks, nearly 40 goats can be seen cleaning up an area near the El Paso County Jail. The Sheriff's Office brings 40 goats to clean up three acres of invasive weeds near the County Jail

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.