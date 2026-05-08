Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 8 - May 10, 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From a Mother's Day scavenger hunt to a Switchbacks game, there's plenty to enjoy this Mother's Day weekend!

Mother's Day Scavenger Hunt

On Saturday, Downtown Colorado Springs is giving moms a reason to celebrate early with a sticker scavenger hunt! From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the first 125 participants can pick up a free reusable tumbler at Good Intentions on North Tejon Street. Until 5 p.m., you can collect stickers from participating businesses. Those who collect at least five stickers can get a free Pikes Peak Lemonade! More information here.

Switchbacks FC vs Orange County SC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are back home this weekend! The Switchbacks take on Orange County SC on Friday at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m, and the theme for the match is Galactic Night. The Switchbacks currently sit in eighth place in the USL west standings. Tickets start at $19. More information here.

31-Cent Scoops at Baskin-Robbins

The Baskin-Robbins on Stetson Hills Boulevard is celebrating its grand reopening Saturday! They will host a ribbon-cutting event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring 31-cent ice cream scoops, music and more! The Baskin-Robbins Joy in Childhood Foundation will also present a $10,000 grant to First Descents, a nonprofit that provides outdoor programs for young adults affected by cancer. More information here.

Theatre Across Borders

Based in the Pikes Peak Region, Theatre Across Borders has been putting together productions for children and families for several years. Their current production is an interactive play on the adventures of Winnie the Pooh. The play is being held at the Fountain Creek Nature Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets for the play are $10, and ages two and under are free. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the play below:

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Deborah Nicholls may have a new trial after the court finds possible violations Deborah Nicholls a Colorado woman convicted of killing here three children following a house fire in 2003, could get a new trial after the Innocence Project discovered new evidence in her case. Deborah Nicholls may have a new trial after the court finds possible violations

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