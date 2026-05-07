A Baskin-Robbins in Colorado Springs celebrates reopening with 31-cent scoops

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Even though a recent snowstorm hit parts of Colorado, it's always good weather for ice cream! A remodeled Baskin-Robbins will celebrate its grand reopening Saturday in Colorado Springs with discounted ice cream, giveaways and a charitable donation to a local nonprofit.

The Colorado Springs shop, located at 6048 Stetson Hills Blvd., just east of Powers, will host a reopening event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 9 featuring 31-cent ice cream scoops, music, branded merchandise giveaways and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The store reopened on April 17 after temporarily closing in 2025 for a full remodel following its acquisition by franchise group Allied Enterprises, LLC, owned by local residents Catherine and Danisch Rana.

During the event, the franchise group and the Baskin-Robbins Joy in Childhood Foundation will present a $10,000 grant to First Descents, a nonprofit that provides outdoor programs for young adults affected by cancer and other serious health conditions.

The remodeled, 1,800-square-foot shop seats 30 guests, employs 10 crew members and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs prioritizing northern city areas, busier roadways during May storm Colorado Springs deployed its fleet of 55 snowplows as a winter storm brought wintry conditions to the area, with city crews responding as temperatures dropped and snow began to accumulate. Colorado Springs prioritizing northern city areas, busier roadways during May storm

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