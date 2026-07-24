Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 24 - July 26, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From a Switchbacks game to the Colorado Renaissance Festival, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Switchbacks FC vs Charleston Battery

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are in action this weekend! The Switchbacks take on Charleston Battery on Saturday at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m. The theme for the match is Christmas in July. After Wednesday's win, the Switchbacks moved up to fourth place in the USL Group B standings. Tickets start at $25. More information here.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

It's time for all squires, knights and fair maidens to descend upon Larkspur yet again for a summer of Renaissance fair activities! The 49th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival continues along Perry Park Avenue this weekend! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through August 2. Tickets for adults are $32. More information here.



Watch a preview of the festival below:

Bronc Day Festival

The 88th annual Bronc Day Festival is happening Saturday in Green Mountain Falls! The day starts with a pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by t-shirt sales at 9 a.m. and a parade at 10 a.m. Enjoy art vendors, activities for the kiddos, a duck race and more! The day concludes at 3 p.m. More information here.

Las Animas County Fair

The Las Animas County Fair is back this weekend! The fair runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds in Trinidad. Enjoy vendors, a cornhole tournament and much more! Don't miss the pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. on Sunday! More information here.

La Sandia Project

The La Sandia Project is coming to Rocky Ford this weekend! On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Rocky Ford will be full of stunning murals by local artists. There will be watermelon eating contests, seed spitting, live entertainment and much more! The event is free to attend! More information here.

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open for its 70th season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have live music, as well as more than 80 vendors. More information here.



Watch a preview of what to expect at the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the park. More information here.

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Controversial land rezoning request north of Colorado Springs Neighbors are speaking out as the El Paso County Commissioners consider two land rezoning requests that could results in more units being built on about 15 acres north of Colorado Springs. Controversial land rezoning request north of Colorado Springs

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