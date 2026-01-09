Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 9 - January 11, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Cripple Creek Ice Castles to the National Western Stock Show, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Cripple Creek Ice Castles

The Cripple Creek Ice Castles are finally opening! The highly-anticipated experience starts Saturday at noon. Sessions will be held every half hour from noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and through February 21. Visitors can also enjoy the Frozen Tap Ice Bar and other on-site concession options. Tickets start at $31 for ages 12 and up and $25 for ages four to 11. More information here.

National Western Stock Show

The 120th annual National Western Stock Show begins on Saturday! It runs from through January 25 across Denver. The National Western Stock Show is a celebration of western culture and features rodeos, horse shows, vendors and mutton bustin'. Around 700,000 people usually attend each year from all over the world. More information here.

Skate in the Park

The ice rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs is up and running! "Skate in the Park" sessions this weekend will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. , and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets to skate are $15 for adults. More information here.

Blossoms of Ligh

It's the 40th year of one of Denver's most beloved holiday traditions! The event transforms the Denver Botanic Gardens into a wonderland full of displays and installations. You can check out the display from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Non-member tickets start at $29 for adults. More information here.

All In Ice Fest

The Fifth Annual All In Ice Fest is happening in Ouray this weekend! The festival involves skill-building clinics, climbing and connection. Events range from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. An all access pass starts at $50. More information here.

