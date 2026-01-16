Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend January 16 - January 18, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Cripple Creek Ice Castles to the Denver Broncos Divisional Game, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Cripple Creek Ice Castles

The Cripple Creek Ice Castles are open this weekend! Sessions will be held every half hour from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy the Frozen Tap Ice Bar and other on-site concession options. Tickets start at $31 for ages 12 and up, and $25 for ages four to 11. More information here.

Denver Broncos Divisional Game

The Denver Broncos' quest for the Super Bowl begins Saturday! After a first-round bye, the Broncos are set to take on the AFC's six-seeded Buffalo Bills. Kickoff Saturday is at 2:30 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. With a win, the Broncos will advance to the AFC Championship! Tickets start at $386. More information here.

National Western Stock Show

The 120th annual National Western Stock Show continues this weekend! It runs through January 25 across Denver. The National Western Stock Show is a celebration of western culture and features rodeos, horse shows, vendors, and mutton bustin'. Around 700,000 people usually attend each year from all over the world. More information here.

Skate in the Park

The ice rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs is up and running! "Skate in the Park" sessions this weekend will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets to skate are $15 for adults. More information here.

