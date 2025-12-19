Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend December 19 - December 21, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Old Colorado City Christkindlmarket to Trombone Christmas, there's plenty of festive fun happening this weekend!

Old Colorado City Christkindlmarket

This authentic German Christmas market, which is free, will run from noon to 8 p.m.from now until December 23 at Bancroft Park! There will be 13 craft and food vendors with plenty of items and treats. There will also be live entertainment and authentic German food. Friday is Krampus Nacht, which is based on alpine folklore. More information here.

Trombone Christmas

Trombone Christmas is a nationwide series of events that involves trombonists playing classical holiday tunes. In Colorado Springs, concerts have been hosted for 11 years by the Bare Bones Trombone Choir. All trombonists of "high school level and beyond" are welcome to join them on stage for their Christmas concert Sunday at Sunrise United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. The event is free! More information here.

Skate in the Park

The ice rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs is up and running! "Skate in the Park" sessions this weekend will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets to skate are $15 for adults. More information here.

Electric Safari

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari continues this weekend! From now until New Year's Day (excluding Christmas Eve) from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., you can see more than 85 one-of-a-kind light sculptures. Tickets for non-member adults are $24, and you must buy them in advance. More information here.

Santa Express Train

All aboard the new Santa Express Train Locomotive! The train runs through the Royal Gorge to the North Pole to meet Santa and back. Trains depart at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $94 for children ages one to 12, and $99 for adults. More information here.

___

One wildfire in Yuma County reaches about 40K acres, amid windy conditions Officials told us they believe these fires were caused by downed power lines. The Scripps News Group is working to gather more information and will have a crew reporting the latest updates. One wildfire in Yuma County reaches about 40K acres, amid windy conditions

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.