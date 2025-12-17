Finds Under $40: Trombone Christmas brings free holiday music to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is Trombone Christmas.

Trombone Christmas is a nationwide series of events held each December that involves choirs of trombonists playing classical holiday tunes that have had all the parts adapted for (you guessed it) trombones; here in Colorado Springs, offshoot concerts have been hosted for 11 years by the Bare Bones Trombone Choir.

"I think," commented Bill Emery, a member of the Bare Bones Trombone Choir, "when people are coming to a concert of trombones anytime, whether it's Christmas or not, you're going to go away with this feeling of, 'I like that.'"

Aside from playing all-trombone arrangements of well-known holiday songs, one of the more unique aspects of Trombone Christmas is its accessibility to the community; it's both free to attend and also open to the public to join!

"Yes, we would love to have you," stated Trombone Christmas organizer Christina Van Camp, "Everyone's welcome. Even if you haven't played your trombone in many decades, borrow a trombone and come join us. Let us know if you can, so we'll have music for you, but we will fit you in."

"We've had people show up to rehearsals who haven't played for a while," agreed Emery, "and we'll put them on parts that work for their ability level."

The group says that all trombonists of "high school level and beyond" are welcome to join them on stage for their upcoming Christmas concert, which will be held on December 21st at Sunrise United Methodist Church (in Colorado Springs) at 4:00 pm.

For those interested in joining the group in performing at their upcoming concert, organizers say you can attend an optional rehearsal (hosted on December 20th at First Lutheran Church at 9:00 am) or "live dangerously" and just show up to perform at the event; either way, the Bare Bone Trombone Choir asks that you RSVP on their Facebook page.

For those just wanting to attend and enjoy holiday tunes played in melodic brass, the concert is free.

For more information regarding the national movement known as Trombone Christmas, click here.

_____

_____

