Inaugural Old Colorado City Christkindlmarket opening next weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado Chapter (GACC-CO) is excited to welcome you to the first Old Colorado City Christkindlmarket!

The GACC-CO says this authentic German Christmas market aims to be a new festive holiday tradition. There will be 13 craft and food vendors offering the following:



exceptional gifts

handcrafted items

seasonal treats

live entertainment

authentic German food and beverages

The Christkindlmarket opens Thursday, December 11 at Bancroft Park, which is located along West Colorado Avenue.

The Christkindlmarket, which is free, will run from noon to 8 p.m. December 11 through the 14, and December 18 through the 23.

The opening ceremony and tree lighting will take place on Friday, December 12 at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, December 13, St. Nikolaus will be at the park to take pictures. Friday, December 19 will be Krampus Nacht, which is based on alpine folklore.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this new holiday tradition to Colorado Springs for all to enjoy, blending German cultural heritage with local community spirit and partnerships,” said Samantha Seems, GACC-CO's Executive Director.

For more information, visit the Old Colorado City Christkindlmarket's website.

