Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend December 12 - December 14, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Old Colorado City Christkindlmarket to Skate in the Park, there's plenty of festive fun happening this weekend!

Old Colorado City Christkindlmarket

This authentic German Christmas market, which is free, will run from noon to 8 p.m. all weekend long. There will be 13 craft and food vendors at Bancroft Park. The opening ceremony and tree lighting will take place on Friday at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, St. Nikolaus will be at the park to take pictures. More information here.

Skate in the Park

The ice rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs is up and running! "Skate in the Park" sessions this weekend will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets to skate are $15 for adults. More information here.

Soli Deo Gloria Choir

Founded in 1973, Soli Deo Gloria is a non-auditioned, community choir comprised of four ensembles, the largest of which can consist of 140 voices. Their next large event is the Soli Christmas Celebration, taking place Saturday at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Tickets are free! More information here.

Electric Safari

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari starts this weekend! From now until New Year's Day (excluding Christmas Eve) from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., you can see more than 85 one-of-a-kind light sculptures. Tickets for non-member adults are $24, and you must buy them in advance. More information here.

Cripple Creek Christmas Parade

The Cripple Creek Christmas Parade is happening on Saturday! This year's theme is "Gold Camp Country Christmas." The parade starts at noon and will run up Bennett Avenue from 5th Street, ending at The Aspen Mine Center. Santa will be in the parade, and you'll have the chance to meet him at the mine center! More information here.

