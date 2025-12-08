Finds Under $40: Soli Deo Gloria Choir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is Soli Deo Gloria Choir.

Founded in 1973, Soli Deo Gloria is a non-auditioned, community choir comprised of four ensembles, the largest of which can consist of 140 voices; the choir provides free concerts to folks across the Pikes Peak Region.

"There's a lot of diversity in music involved in Soli Deo Gloria Choir," stated Nathaniel Voelkner, artistic and executive director for the choir. "We do a lot of classical works, we also do a lot of music from all different time periods, a little bit of different genres, but it's all choral music, all about bringing people together and sharing in the experience of making song together."

The choir is dedicated to welcoming everyone who wants to sing, with their motto listed on their website as, "With every voice, we are one song."

If you are interested in learning how/when to register to join Soli Deo Gloria, click here.

The choir's next large event is the Soli Christmas Celebration taking place on December 13 at 3:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.

Tickets are free and can be reserved online.

You can also find members of the choir caroling through Downtown Colorado Springs on Saturdays around the lunch hour through the holiday season.

_____

New speed cameras utilized by CSPD are coming to school zones and parks near you The Colorado Springs Police Department is rolling out new surveillance. Two vehicles marked 'photo enforcement' will use radar to track speeds. They will be prioritized near schools and parks. New speed cameras utilized by CSPD are coming to school zones and parks near you

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.