Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend August 28 - August 30, 2026

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Colorado State Fair to OlymPeak City Field Day, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Colorado State Fair

The Colorado State Fair returns to Pueblo this weekend! The fair, which has been a tradition in Pueblo since 1872, will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Enjoy rodeos, live music, lots of food, carnival rides and more! Adult gate admission is $15. More information here.

OlymPeak City Field Day

The third annual OlymPeak City Field Day is happening Saturday! The event starts at 10 a.m. at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs. Hundreds of families will gather for school relay competitions, vendors, food, activities, live entertainment and more! The event is free to attend! More information here.

The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War

The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War is happening Saturday! The event is being held at The Meadows in Buena Vista. The day runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature a kids tomato games, a junior tomato war and a performance from the Salida Circus. The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War starts at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults. More information here.

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open for its 70th season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have live music, as well as more than 80 vendors. More information here.



Watch a preview of what to expect at the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the park. More information here.

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James Irwin Charter School makes history with first football team For the first time, the James Irwin Jaguars have a football team! The high school program will host Bear Creek High School at 7 p.m. Thursday for its first home game. James Irwin Charter School makes history with first football team

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