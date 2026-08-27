Everything you need to know about the 2026 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado State Fair is running from August 28 to September 7! From rodeos to music and more, here is everything you need to know about the 2026 Colorado State Fair.

The fair is happening at the Colorado State Fairgrounds along Beulah Avenue in Pueblo.

Fair Hours & Parking

The fair this year will run on the following schedule:



Monday through Thursday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Labor Day (September 7): 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Searching for parking? You have a few options.

One spot is the Colorado State Fair lot, which is located south of the fairgrounds between Mesa Avenue and Northern Avenue. It is $10 to park.

There will also be a shuttle, which runs from the City of Pueblo's Main Street parking lot downtown to the fairgrounds. Shuttles will run every 15 to 30 minutes while the fair is open. The shuttle and parking are free.

Calvary Church, which is located just across the street from the fairgrounds, has been opening its parking lot for more than 10 years for state fair visitors.

But this year, part of that money will help local families impacted by the Aspen Acres Fire. Those who choose to park at the church can make a donation of $15 or more to support neighbors still recovering from the devastation.



Watch News5's coverage of the church giving back below:

How much does the fair cost?

adult gate admission: $15

children (ages five to 12): $7

children four and under are free

But what about the rides?

An unlimited ride band is $34 for Thursday's opener, and $42 during the fair. There is a $2 fee for all ride wristbands.

The 11-day Mega Pass, which is for unlimited rides every day of the fair, can be purchased through Thursday for $162. Starting Friday, they will be $202.

Who is Performing?

The Colorado State Fair entertainment line up will showcase some talent from across the country! Check out some of the headliners and dates they will be performing below:



PRCA Rodeo with Ian Munsick - Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m.

PRCA Rodeo with Dylan Scott - Saturday, August 29 at 7 p.m.

PRCA Rodeo with Neal McCoy - Sunday, August 30 at 5 p.m.

Jordan Davis - Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

I Love the 90s Tour: Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd and C+C Music Factory - Saturday, September 5 at 7 p.m.

Celebración de los Charros: Sunday, September 6 at 7 p.m.

The Fray with ROME from Sublime: Sunday, September 6 at 7 p.m.



For a full list of all the shows and entertainment at the Colorado State Fair, as well as to buy tickets, click here.

Keeping Colorado culture alive

Rooted in Colorado's past, the Colorado State Fair prides itself on preserving Colorado culture from the state's days of ranching and agriculture, which are still major factors of southern Colorado.

The Colorado State Fair began it's legacy in Pueblo back in 1872. At the time, it was held by the Southern Colorado Agriculture and Industrial Association to promote the rich agricultural diversity, a tradition that still holds true today.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Colorado State Fair's website.

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