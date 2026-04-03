Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 3 - April 5, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Colorado Rockies home opener to the last three days of the season at Eldora Mountain, there's plenty to enjoy this Easter weekend!

Colorado Rockies Home Opener

The Colorado Rockies return to Coors Field for the first time this season! Fresh off a series win in Toronto against the reigning AL champs, the Rockies welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to town for a three game series. First pitch for the home opener is 2:10 p.m., Saturday's game starts at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday's first pitch will be at 1:10 p.m. Tickets for the home opener start at $70. More information here.

Eldora Mountain Closing

Eldora Mountain is officially ending its 2025-26 season this weekend. The mountain is planning a weekend of events, including live music on Friday, the 24th Annual DOJoe Memorial Uphill/Downhill Race on Saturday, and an Easter egg hunt on Sunday. Day tickets start at $49. More information here.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Lexington SC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are back home this weekend! The Switchbacks take on Lexington SC Saturday at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. and gates open at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $23. More information here. Can't make it to the game? You can view instructions for how to watch the match here.

Dog Easter Egg Hunt

Victory Service Dogs is hosting an Easter egg hunt for your furry friends! The event is happening Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Black Forest Regional Park. Dogs will sniff out treat-filled eggs, and local vendors will be on hand. The Dog Easter Egg Hunt brings the community together to support veterans and first responders. Tickets start at $20. More information here.

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El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial The Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed Letecia Stauch's conviction. She was found guilty of murdering Gannon Stauch back in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison. El Paso County woman convicted of murdering her stepson could have a new trial

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