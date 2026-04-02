Eldora closing this weekend; celebrating with a weekend of events

NEDERLAND, Colo. (KOAA) — Eldora Mountain is officially ending its 2025-26 season with one final weekend of partying, closing on Sunday, April 5.

The mountain is planning a weekend of events, including live music all weekend, and an Easter egg hunt on Sunday.

“As we wrap up the season, I want to thank our loyal guests who showed up smiling day in and day out to support their local hill."





“I also want to thank our dedicated staff, whose immense efforts and pride in their work kept Eldora running all season long. We hope everyone comes to celebrate the season with us this weekend.” Andrew Gast, Eldora’s president and general manager

In addition to $49 day tickets through Sunday, April 5, here's a breakdown of the weekend's events:



Friday, April 3

Live Music in the base area from DJ Liis and Eric Richard Stone Spring Scan Challenge: For passholders enrolled in Eldora’s Spring Scan Challenge (ends Friday)



Saturday, April 4

24 th Annual DOJoe Memorial Uphill/Downhill Race, Live Music in Base Area from DJ Deeprawk Dave and The Goonies



Sunday, April 5

The Great Eldora Egg Hunt, Live Music in Base Area from DJ Mista.Cal, The Scrubs and Cönaxx





Eldora officials say that all other scheduled events will be postponed until the next ski season.

Event details and season passes for the next season can be found on Eldora's website.

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